UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,837 shares of company stock valued at $42,161 in the last ninety days. 10.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.01.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

