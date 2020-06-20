Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Down 0.5%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 741 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of July 16, 2019, the company operated 446 restaurants.

