Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTI. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 633,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,118.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $4,040,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

