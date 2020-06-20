US Bancorp DE Buys 1,332 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.37 per share, for a total transaction of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 68.38%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

