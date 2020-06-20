ValuEngine Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Cellectis alerts:

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $17.44 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $668.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 93.27%. The company had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.