ValuEngine Lowers Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Sell

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.58. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 62.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $5,222,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 348,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

