ValuEngine Upgrades City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Hold

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

