Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,715,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $12,894,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $3,433,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 398.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 272.1% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $120.53 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.