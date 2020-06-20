Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

VEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

