VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will post $257.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.10 million and the lowest is $251.00 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $220.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,757 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

