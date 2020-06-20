Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.10. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 36,268 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.