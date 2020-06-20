Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.97

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.97 and traded as high as $25.64. Vivendi shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 1,103 shares.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

