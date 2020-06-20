Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 160 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 160 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a SEK 140 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup set a SEK 147 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 150.18.

Shares of STO:VOLV.B opened at SEK 147.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 145.68. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

