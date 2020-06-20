Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,163 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,146. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

