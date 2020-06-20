Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 418,694 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,694 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 23,754.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,181,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

