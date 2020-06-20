Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 47,500 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 13.75% of Trecora Resources worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 679,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,054 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 567,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 5,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,561.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,561.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $182,584 in the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREC opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

