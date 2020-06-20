Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

