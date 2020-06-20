Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 132,621 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.83% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oyster Point Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

OYST stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

