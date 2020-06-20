Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 1,192,121 RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,192,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.90% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $148,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,208 shares of company stock worth $350,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $688.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

