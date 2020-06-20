Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $284.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

