Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.59% of CoreSite Realty worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,633,135 shares of company stock valued at $561,099,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

