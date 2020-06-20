Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.93% of First Hawaiian worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 51.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

