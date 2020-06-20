Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681,593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of AES worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

