Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of CAI International worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $16.97 on Friday. CAI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $297.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.91.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $105.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

