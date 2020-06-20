Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.85% of Natus Medical worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NTUS stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.