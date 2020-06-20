Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4,685.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,412 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.36% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

