Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 334.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 112,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $402.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

