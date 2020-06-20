Wellington Management Group LLP Has $19.38 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,114 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.77% of Air Lease worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Air Lease by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

In other news, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AL shares. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

