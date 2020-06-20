Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.96 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.21% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after buying an additional 410,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 242,401 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

MPAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

