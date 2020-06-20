Wellington Management Group LLP Has $22.73 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 1,245.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.65% of QTS Realty Trust worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 110,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 983.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.