Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.49 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.58% of 51job worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in 51job by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 51job by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,150 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 51job by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 132,968 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBS. Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.17.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

