Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.93 Million Stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.28% of SurModics worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SurModics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 433,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SurModics by 547.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in SurModics in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 95.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SurModics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.96 million, a PE ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. SurModics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

