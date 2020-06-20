Wellington Management Group LLP Has $24.32 Million Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 12.55% of Silicom worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.01. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

