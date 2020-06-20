Wellington Management Group LLP Has $24.34 Million Stock Position in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 7.42% of 89bio worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

