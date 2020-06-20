Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,094 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 536,117 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,664.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 370,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 356,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

