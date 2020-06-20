Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $137.40 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

