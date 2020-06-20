Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.30% of Clarivate Analytics worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Analytics Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

