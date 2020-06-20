Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $21.45 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 397,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,998,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,361,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,565,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $315,000.

BATS USMV opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

