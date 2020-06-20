Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $25.60 Million in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Medallia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,579 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 524,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $990,549.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $683,150.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,558,084.

MDLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $26.39 on Friday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

