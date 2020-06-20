Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $26.36 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,654,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

