Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 446,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.75% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,501,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

