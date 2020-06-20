Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.16% of Calix worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Calix by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 716,508 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Calix Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

