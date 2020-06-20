Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,699 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.94% of Veracyte worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.83. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

