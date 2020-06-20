Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,587 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228,692 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.05% of Foot Locker worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,801 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 51,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,909 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

