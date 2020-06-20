Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.57% of Myovant Sciences worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 108,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $821,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,076,129 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,754. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MYOV opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.