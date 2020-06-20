Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 126,012 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.24% of Urogen Pharma worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $28.89 on Friday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $567.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

