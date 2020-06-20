Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,773 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.63% of American Vanguard worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at $523,818.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

