Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 384,708 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384,708 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,394,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after purchasing an additional 907,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

