Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,105,645 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,105,645 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,555,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 430,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:PBR opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.0931 dividend. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

