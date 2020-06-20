Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 72,699 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,699 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.56% of Columbia Property Trust worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

